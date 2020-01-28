After the Peace Deal: Reporting in Colombia

press release: Pulitzer Center grantee Mariana Palau will visit the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Monday, January 27, 2020 to discuss her work covering the aftermath of a peace deal signed between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrilla group.

Palau will discuss the content featured in her Pulitzer Center-supported project, "Colombia: After the Peace Deal," which focuses on how the new Colombian president will honor the commitments made by his predecessor at a critical point in the peace deal’s implementation, and what the risks are to the deal and to peace in the country moving forward.

Palau writes for The Economist and has been published in Al Jazeera and The Village Voice.

