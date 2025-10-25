After the SLAM: A Storyteller's Spotlight

media release: Madison Public Library is hosting a special literary event featuring two celebrated storytellers: Nestor “the Boss” Gomez and Araceli Esparza. Come hear excerpts from each of their latest books during this free event on Saturday, October 25 from 12–2pm in the Community Room at Hawthorne Library.

This program celebrates storytelling as a powerful tool for healing, resilience, and connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear readings, ask questions, and purchase signed copies of the authors’ books.

Free. No registration is required; Recommended for ages 16+.

Nestor Gomez was born in Guatemala and immigrated to Chicago in the mid-1980s, where he navigated life as an undocumented immigrant, a stutterer, and a non-English speaker. Today, he is an acclaimed storyteller and the winner of nearly 100 Moth StorySLAMs. He is the creator and host of 80 Minutes Around the World, a storytelling show spotlighting immigrant and refugee voices.

Gomez is also a published author of Your Driver Has Arrived, chronicling his experiences as a rideshare driver, and Rescued Me, a heartfelt memoir about life with his pets.

Joining him is Araceli Esparza, a Madison-born bilingual Chicana poet, Pushcart Prize nominee, and founder of Midwest Mujeres. Esparza is the author of Healing from Racial Discrimination: ¿Ahora Qué? Now, What?, a reflective guide offering seven strategies for coping with workplace abuse and identity wounds.

Rooted in storytelling and cultural identity, her book blends poetry, professional development, and journaling prompts, providing a roadmap for healing and resilience.