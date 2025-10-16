After the War: 1919

media release: A new project by the team behind The Greatest War: Wisconsin, World War One, and Why it Still Matters.

1919: the forgotten year after the forgotten war. It’s one of the most troubling peacetime years in the history of the United States. The post-war, post-pandemic country is reckoning with the fundamental rights of its citizens.

Americans have just fought a war “to make the world safe for democracy” and now are fighting to preserve that very democracy at home. Strikes, race riots, women’s suffrage, mass deportations, the Red Scare, and Prohibition dominate the headlines and people’s lives.

This show reflects on the lives of everyday people who lived during this extraordinary time, the meaning of peace, and Wisconsin’s role in it all.

WORLD PREMIERE!

February 27, 2026

Barrymore Theatre