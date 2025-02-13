Afterlives: Material Stories from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection reception

to

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: February 5 - May 11, 2025 | Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery

Photo of a quilt section with a white background and colorful butterflies appliedOn view in February, Afterlives explores the many lives of objects and what happens to textiles after they enter the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. From a child’s feed sack dress lovingly crafted and then saved on a family farm to an intricate robe from Turkmenistan that traveled halfway around the world, material things carry traces of people and things through the past, present, and future in our Collection. Both poetic and practical, the exhibition explores what these treasures can teach us if we pay attention to their stories.

The opening reception for Afterlives will be Thursday, February 13 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Info

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Art Exhibits & Events
608-262-1162
to
Google Calendar - Afterlives: Material Stories from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection reception - 2025-02-13 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Afterlives: Material Stories from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection reception - 2025-02-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Afterlives: Material Stories from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection reception - 2025-02-13 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Afterlives: Material Stories from the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection reception - 2025-02-13 17:00:00 ical