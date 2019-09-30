press release: Registration for fall 2019 Afterschool Expeditions will open September 4. Please click here to be notified via email when registration becomes available. The fall program will be held on select Mondays: September 30, October 28, November 11 and December 2 (a special expo day), from 3-4 pm.

Afterschool Expeditions is a free program for students in grades K-8 to explore, engage and discover science from UW–Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research with structured hands-on activities. This program takes place during the fall and spring semesters.

TO REGISTER: You pick your adventure! The registration page will have different activity options for each date. You may select only ONE activity per date. This lets us know which activity you will be participating in when you come. Pregistration is required as spots are limited.

Adult supervision is always required, with at least one adult (18 years or older) chaperone per 10 youth.

Questions? Please contact Jerrod Buckner, jbuckner@morgridge.org or 608.316.4675.