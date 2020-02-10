press release: Registration for the spring session of Afterschool Expeditions is now available on the website.

The spring program will be held on select Mondays: February 10 (a special Darwin Day edition), February 17, March 2, March 30 and April 20 (a special expo day). The program takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. and includes one 45-minute guided activity.

Afterschool Expeditions is a free program for students in grades K-8 to explore, engage and discover science from UW–Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research with structured hands-on activities. This program takes place during the fall and spring semesters.

TO REGISTER: You pick your adventure! The registration page will have different activity options for each date. You may select only ONE activity per date. This lets us know which activity you will be participating in when you come. Pregistration is required as spots are limited.

Adult supervision is always required, with at least one adult (18 years or older) chaperone per 10 youth.

If you have general questions about the program, please contact Jerrod Buckner, 608.316.4675.