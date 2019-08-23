Afterthought, Mortality Play, High Priests of the Apocalypse
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Afterthought - New Madison band featuring Alexis of Therapy Drones fame
Mortality Play- Amazing theatrical band! Madison’s Alice Cooper
High Priests of the Apocalypse- Led by Dan Grimes of The Very Idea, founding drummer of Coordinated Suicides, Today is the Day’s biggest fan, founding Space Tugboat drummer, once a Squeever, a Handmedown Satelite, And many other things. Featuring Brennan Connors on sax, Bianca Ritger, And a few others.
