Afterthought, Mortality Play, High Priests of the Apocalypse

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Afterthought - New Madison band featuring Alexis of Therapy Drones fame

Mortality Play- Amazing theatrical band! Madison’s Alice Cooper

High Priests of the Apocalypse- Led by Dan Grimes of The Very Idea, founding drummer of Coordinated Suicides, Today is the Day’s biggest fan, founding Space Tugboat drummer, once a Squeever, a Handmedown Satelite, And many other things. Featuring Brennan Connors on sax, Bianca Ritger, And a few others.

