press release: Join local Madison author A. G. Grey for a reading of his hilarious picture book A Book Never Read Before, and a sneak peek of his new book, Imaginary Pictures. Listen as the author reads his silly, creative books to make you laugh and imagine. Stay to ask the author questions to learn about how authors write and publish books. Books will be available for sale so you can get your very own copy and get it signed by A. G. Grey himself!