Against the Deportation Terror: Historical Perspectives and Contemporary Strategy

media release: The Young Democratic Socialists America UW-Madison Political Education Committee and UW-Madison Chican@ and Latin@ Studies are excited to announce an upcoming speaker!

Rachel Ida Buff teaches in the history department at UWM. Her published words include Against the Deportation Terror: Organizing for Immigrant Rights in the Twentieth Century & the bilingual glossary of terms A is for Asylum Seeker: Words for People on the Move/A de Asilo: Palabras para Personas en Movimiento.