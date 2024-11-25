Against the Deportation Terror: Historical Perspectives and Contemporary Strategy

UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: The Young Democratic Socialists America UW-Madison Political Education Committee and UW-Madison Chican@ and Latin@ Studies are excited to announce an upcoming speaker!

Rachel Ida Buff teaches in the history department at UWM. Her published words include Against the Deportation Terror: Organizing for Immigrant Rights in the Twentieth Century & the bilingual glossary of terms A is for Asylum Seeker: Words for People on the Move/A de Asilo: Palabras para Personas en Movimiento.

