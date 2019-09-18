Age at Home

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Katie Seidel, from Agrace, will share resources that may make life easier and safer for you or your loved one. Information on career opportunities will also be available.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
