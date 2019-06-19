press release: GrandPad, the first tablet-based solution designed exclusively for seniors, is partnering with the local Home Instead Senior Care office in Madison for a free one-night event, Age Brilliantly, at The Edgewater Hotel in downtown Madison on Wednesday, June 19 at 6:30pm.

The evening will kick off with an engaging presentation by world-renowned gerontologist, Dr. Kerry Burnight, and award-winning ER Physician, Dr. Robb McCormick. The doctors will discuss issues adult children may be noticing in their aging parents, including: communication barriers, loneliness, trips to the ER, care resistance, sibling discord, and medication mayhem. Attendees will receive practical guidance from the panel of experts, as well as guidance on care options for their aging loved ones. Scott Lien will unveil an innovative senior care service that helps older adults maintain their independent lifestyle. This solution is called Daily Connect and it provides adult children with connection and peace of mind and provides aging parents with safety and independence.

Scott Lien is the CEO and co-founder of GrandPad, a high-tech, high-touch company whose mission is to improve the lives of millions of older people and their families. Daily Connect is human-centered, tech-enabled solution powered by GrandPad. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Home Instead in Madison to introduce a revolutionary technology solution that is home-based, proactive, and includes an expert concierge,” says Lien, “Anytime a group of individuals can gather in support of one another in a new phase of life is rewarding and I am honored to be part of an evening that could potentially help families and ease the transition for seniors wishing to age in place.”

“Through our partnership with GrandPad, we are excited to be able to enhance our in-home care services for both seniors and their families” says John Grothjan, General Manager, Home Instead Senior Care Madison. “We are also preparing ourselves to be better equipped to reach the next generation of aging adults.”

Attendance is free, but RSVP is required. The panel discussion and presentation will end at 8p - guests are invited to stay for a beer and wine reception in the Nolen Gallery, and its outside terrace overlooking Lake Mendota. The GrandPad and Home Instead Senior Care team will be available for product demonstrations and questions during the reception.

To register call: 833-244-3993 or signup online here: https://www.drkerryburnight. com/agebrilliantly

Parking for the Grand Ballroom is located on the 5th floor of The Edgewater. The parking garage is connected to the 5th floor, so guests can park and come through the hotel doors, which connects to the Grand Ballroom. Street parking is also available - review street parking signs if you elect to park on the street.