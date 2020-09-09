Age, Race, Politics and Conservation: Addressing the Elephants in the Room

press release: Wisconsin’s Green Fire (WGF) is an organization promoting science-based natural resources conservation. WGF’s 2020 Annual Meeting will be a series of five programs in September highlighting themes including: youth-led conservation movements; racial inequities in conservation; the challenges and opportunities facing policy makers as they address a budget and economic crisis caused by the global pandemic; and a keynote program by former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold framing Wisconsin conservation challenges in a global view.

The five virtual programs in September are all open to the public and registration is without charge. Registration: https:// wigreenfire.org/annual- meeting/2020-programs/

Wednesday, September 9, 4:30 – 6:00 PM. Welcome: Young Voices, New Members, and Opportunities with Wisconsin’s Green Fire: Join WGF leaders to learn more about who we are and what we do. We extend a specialinvitation to college student conservation groups.

Wednesday, September 16, 4:00 – 6:30 PM. Understanding Racial Equity and Inclusion in Conservation: This interactive workshop will explore racial equity in society, and especially focus on the history of racial inequity in conservation and the environmental movement. August Ball, Founder and CEO of Cream City Conservation, will examine the history and concepts behind racial inequities and lead our interactive discussion. Wisconsin's Green Fire is co-hosting this program with our allied organizations Gathering Waters and the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

Wednesday, September 23, 4:30 – 6:00 PM. Legislative Panel - Transformative Opportunities and New Challenges in Conservation: The COVID-19 pandemic, the associated economic downturn, and a heightened awareness of racial and environmental justice have brought new challenges and a new urgency to addressing longstanding environmental and natural resources issues in Wisconsin. Our panel of legislative and agency leaders will unpack some of today’s biggest conservation issues and predict what we can expect in state policy in 2021.

Our panel includes Senator Rob Cowles (R - Green Bay), Senator Janet Bewley (D - Mason), Senator LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee), Representative Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay), and Wisconsin DNR Assistant Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs.

Friday, September 25, 4:30 – 6:00 PM. Keynote: Russ Feingold on Global Conservation, Policy, and Science: Former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold will share insights from his career in politics, his international work for the U.S. State Department, and his more recent efforts as Global Ambassador for the Campaign for Nature. From the campaign to save biodiversity in Africa to the growing threats to conservation closer to home, Russ will help us put our work in a global context and navigate through challenging times.

Saturday, September 26, 9:00 – 11:30 AM. Annual Meeting Summary Session: Updates, Breakout Sessions, and Business Meeting: This session caps off a full month of diverse programs. Now come meet our staff and members and learn more about our work! We will distill and discuss what we’ve learned over the past year and how we can be most effective. Our members will lead a discussion exploring future directions for Wisconsin's Green Fire with your input using breakout groups.

Our Annual Meeting programs are open to the public and registration is without charge. Registration: https:// wigreenfire.org/annual- meeting/2020-programs/