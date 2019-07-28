Agents of Beauty & Creation

press release: Please join Iowa Community Singer Liz Rog and Wisconsin Storyteller, Tracy Chipman for an evening of singing and storytelling.

The intention of the evening is to gather and together encounting themes of truth, connection, beauty and love as agents of creation and allies of change through the luscious and deep wells of community singing and storytelling. It is said some stories entertain, some enchant, and some awaken – come experience for yourself the co-creative power in the new and ancient tradition of storytelling through your own deep listening and wild imagining.

$15 suggested donation.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2240013166076204/