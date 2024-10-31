media release: USA | 2023 | DCP | 80 min.

Director: Harmony Korine

Cast: Jordi Mollà, Travis Scott, Joshua Tilley

The self-professed World’s Greatest Assassin prepares to take on his biggest hit: a demonic crime lord lurking in a garish vision of Miami Beach. Shot entirely with infrared cameras and run through VFX that shift its color palette into a pulsing fluorescent rainbow, Aggro Dr1ft boasts a look like no narrative feature that’s come before. Still cinema’s unmatched enfant terrible at 50, Harmony Korine’s latest provocation is a fluid, wildly psychedelic dose of experiential moviemaking that must be seen to be believed. “I have seen the future of cinema, and it is Aggro Dr1ft. A hard-reset on filmmaking rules” (Variety).

The Premieres series returns with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema! This fall kicks off with Sebastian Stan in A Different Man, one of the best films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, screening at the Cinematheque nearly a month before it hits theaters. For a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, don’t miss Eno, a documentary portrait about the iconic musician which is digitally reconfigured every time it screens—the version you’ll see here on October 10 will never be shown again. Plus: wild new entertainments by boundary-pushing favorites Don Hertzfeldt, Harmony Korine, and Quentin Dupieux; equally adventurous and riveting nonfiction works by Mati Diop and Johan Grimonprez, and much more! This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.