ONLINE: The Aging Brain: Developing Well-Being for Your Future

press release: What can we learn from the latest science to promote greater health and well-being as we age?

Register today for our third Healthy Minds LIVE series event, The Aging Brain: Developing Well-Being for Your Future. Join faculty and scientists at the Center for Healthy Minds and the University of Wisconsin–Madison for a conversation on promoting well-being as we age. This FREE virtual event will focus on the latest neuroscience and discoveries from decades of research on aging.

The Aging Brain: Developing Well-Being for Your Future is part of the Healthy Minds LIVE virtual event series from the Center for Healthy Minds and its external, affiliated nonprofit Healthy Minds Innovations. This series is designed to bring you the latest research findings, innovations and tips to promote well-being in your daily life.

This event is sponsored by Jim and Judy Hirsch along with generous Center supporters. Thank you!

All registrants will receive a video replay and transcript of the event 2-3 days after the live event.