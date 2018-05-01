Aging with Energy and Authenticity: Ingredients for a Good Life

press release: From her book, Lechayim Lunch: Ingredients for a Good Life, author and counselor Pamela Phillips Olson will offer entertaining and inspiring life stories. They are based on forty-eight interviews with strong and incredible people whom Pamela met over four years as a volunteer server at a Dane County lunch site. Among them is a woman from Mexico who became Jackie Kennedy-Onassis's Spanish professor, and a man who successfully sued the government to release the Nixon Tapes pertaining to the Watergate scandal. Many are "ordinary" people who have had extraordinary lives. Please join us for the talk and following discussion.