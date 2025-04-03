UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: In this book presentation, Agnieszka Pasieka will draw from her fieldwork among Italian, Polish, and Hungarian militant youths, reporting on students, laborers, entrepreneurs, musicians, and activists from middle-class backgrounds who have all found a nurturing home in the far right. Providing an in-depth account of radical nationalist communities and networks that are taking root across Europe, Pasieka describes how these movements afford opportunities to the young to be active members of tightly bonded comradeships while sharing in a broader project with global ramifications.