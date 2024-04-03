media release: The toughest days of life are often when someone you love is seriously ill, dying or grieving. In southern Wisconsin, you don’t have to face those days alone; you can turn to Agrace for support. On April 3, Agrace Giving Day, there’s a chance for you to help ensure that support remains available—to everyone, for years to come.

A local, nonprofit, community-supported health care organization, Agrace is well-known for its hospice care and supportive (palliative) care services. People also rely on Agrace after the death of a loved one, through donor-funded grief support programs that are open to everyone, including families of people who died without having hospice care.

To ensure it can continue to offer all area residents access to its continuum of services, the nonprofit is holding Agrace Giving Day: A 24-hour Giving Challenge to Sustain Care, Hope and Healing, on April 3. In addition to community grief support, Giving Day donations will also help fund specialized clinical staff training, the Agrace Wish program and more.

“Giving Day is about neighbors helping neighbors. We know that not everyone has access to expert medical care, personalized support and compassionate guidance when they’re facing a life-limiting illness—but they should,” said Beth Larson, chief development officer. “On Giving Day, your gift will help people in your community receive the Agrace services they need—even if they cannot pay.”

Agrace Giving Day will begin at midnight Tuesday, April 3, and run through 11:59 p.m. This 24-hour giving challenge invites donors, community partners and volunteers who believe in Agrace’s quality care and support to make a gift of any size.

To participate, visit Agrace.org/GivingDay, follow Agrace on Facebook or Instagram, challenge others to give—and see what’s possible when the community works together. Gifts can also be made over the phone by calling (608) 327-7180 or mailing a check payable to “Agrace Foundation” to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

Founded in 1978, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization dedicated to providing high-quality care and support to people who are aging, ill, dying or grieving. With offices in Madison, Janesville, Baraboo, Dodgeville and Oconomowoc, Agrace serves 1,800 patients and clients across southern Wisconsin every day.