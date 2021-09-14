Agrace Golf Open

Hawks Landing Golf Club, Verona 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release:  Grab your clubs and gather your foursome for the 26th Agrace Golf Open — an outing to directly support local Agrace patients.

Sponsorships and foursomes for the Golf Open are currently being accepted. If you and/or your business would like to join us for this fun day at Hawks Landing, please see registration options below or contact us directly.

For more information, please contact Courtney Polster at (608) 327-7139 or courtney.polster@agrace.org

