Agrace Hospice Memory Care Suites Grand Opening
Agrace Hospice Memory Care Suites
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Monday, December 9th
3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
Please join Agrace HospiceCare as we welcome the new Memory Care Suites to the Fitchburg Community. There will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Monday, December 9th beginning at 3:30pm with a Reception and Tours. The Ribbon cutting and Program will be take place at 4:15. RSVP’s are encouraged to email rsvp@agrace.org or (608) 327-7180.
Health & Fitness, Seniors