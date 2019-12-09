Agrace Hospice Memory Care Suites

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Monday, December 9th

3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

Please join Agrace HospiceCare as we welcome the new Memory Care Suites to the Fitchburg Community. There will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Monday, December 9th beginning at 3:30pm with a Reception and Tours. The Ribbon cutting and Program will be take place at 4:15. RSVP’s are encouraged to email rsvp@agrace.org or (608) 327-7180.