ONLINE: Agriculture as a Climate Solution: Just Add Trees

press release: Join us in our third lunch-hour, 2022 Climate & Energy talk as Savanna Institute’s Keefe Keeley and Barbara Decré introduce Wisconsin Academy guests to agroforestry, a natural climate solution that has the potential to transform Wisconsin’s agricultural landscape into a carbon sink. Landowners who use agroforestry integrate trees with other crops and livestock on their land–such as windbreaks, riparian buffers, and alley cropping. Join to learn more about how Wisconsin farmers and landowners are using agroforestry to sequester carbon on their land–and how you can too.

Our 2022 Climate & Energy Series continues to explore how Wisconsin leaders are moving beyond incrementalism to transformational action and the importance of communicating your message. These conversations are designed to foster discussion and peer learning among experts, practitioners, and climate-concerned community members regarding local solutions to global environmental challenges. Join us for these virtual discussions to build a collective sense of purpose, knowledge, and action as we face the many challenges of our time. See our archive of previous series presentations here.