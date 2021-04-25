ONLINE: Agriculture, Nationalism and the Fight for India's Future

media release: Beginning in September 2020, India farmers began a protest movement that quickly escalated into a massive march on Delhi, the capital city. An encampment was erected spanning miles along major roads to the city.

The farmers movement has been joined by general strikes across the country involving 10s of millions arrayed against a government intent on accelerating the impoverishment of rural communities, the ruin of labor unions, and the hardening of caste and gender oppression.

Speakers will cover details of the agricultural reform laws, Sikh experiences under the Hindu nationalist regime, experiences from the frontlines of the protests.

Join Madison DSA, People’s Green New Deal, and the UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice for a discussion with activists from India to Madison, New York to UCLA sharing stories from the frontlines and exploring the evolving dynamics of this historic movement! https://www.facebook.com/events/1460712340939916/

Speakers:

Ankita Bharadwaj is a lawyer and a legal academic with three degrees in law from Jamia Millia Islamia, Amity University (both in India) and UW-Madison Law School. Ankita is an organizer and currently serves as a member of Madison police civilian oversight board. They are also Chair of Madison's Equitable Hiring Tool Taskforce. They have previously served on the boards of Madison Community Coop and North American Students of Cooperation, and contributed to the betterment of the campus through their position as Vice President of the Middle Eastern Law Students Association from 2016 to 2017.

Jaspreet Kaur is an Attorney in New York, and a Human Rights Activitist. Born and raised in India, she finished her Law Degree from New Delhi and then pursued her Masters from Boston University. She has worked with Greater Boston Legal Services, United Sikhs, and Voices for Freedom. Currently she is working with Gell & Gell, as an Associate Attorney and represents members of under-privileged communities and people facing persecution in their countries.

Mukesh Kulriya is a PhD student in Herb Alpert School of Music, University of California, Los Angeles, USA. He is a member of the editorial team of Trolley Times. He has been a student activist since 2013 and is associated with All India Students Association (AISA).

https://roarmag.org/essays/indias-farmers-protests/

Navsharan Singh is a women's rights and human rights scholar and activist. She has a long involvement with social political movements for justice in India and she has written and published widely on justice, rights and impunity. She holds a PhD in political science and combines scholarship with an intense engagement with movements. She is supporting the ongoing farmers movement through speaking and writing about it.

https://indianculturalforum.in/2021/02/04/feminist-navsharan-singh-on-why-the-state-fears-women-protesters-in-farmers-movement/