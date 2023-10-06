RSVP for Agriculture & Rural Resilience

media release: Join the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters and the Wisconsin Farmers Union at the Agriculture & Rural Resilience Summit on October 21, 2023, from 7:45am to 3:30pm at UW-Eau Claire. This one-day event is a transformative platform for stakeholders to address pressing climate challenges. Drawing from the success of Climate Fast Forward 2022, attendees will engage with inspiring speakers, participate in facilitated sessions, and utilize unstructured networking time to forge valuable connections.

This Summit seeks to bring people together from:

Organizations working with farmers and rural communities on natural climate solutions issues in rural areas

Farmers advancing climate smart agricultural solutions

Rural coalitions that have been left out of the climate change resiliency conversation

Tribal Nations staff and members working on climate change mitigation and impacts within Tribal communities

Businesses, universities, colleges, and other organizations working on creating job opportunities in rural communities in Wisconsin

Government leaders looking to connect with rural communities

Sliding Scale for Ticket Price (minimum ticket $15, suggested fee of $40). Register by Oct. 6.