Agriculture's Role in Combating Climate Change

media release: How often do we think about the food we eat and its impact on climate? Some new Wisconsin crops are part of a major effort to fight climate change by rethinking what we plant and eat.

Join Clean Wisconsin for the next Doug La Follette Environmental Speakers Series program!

Find out how changing our farming systems is the key to helping our climate and the health of our waterways. Taste samples of three climate-friendly crops—Kernza® perennial grain, American hazelnuts, and aronia berries.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for a cocktail hour and chance to mingle and chat with our panelists and local bakers and farmers who grow and use Kernza®, hazelnuts and aronia berries. All guests will be given one free drink ticket upon entry.

Bloom Bake Shop is providing samples of Kernza® flour sourdough bread and a gluten-free, vegan chocolate raspberry torte made with American hazelnut flour. Local farm Barham Gardens will provide samples of aronia berry rhubarb jam. Natural climate solutions never tasted so good!

The panel will begin at 6:30 pm. with an introduction from Savana Institute Executive Director Dr. Keefe Keeley.

Hear from Dr. Sarah Lloyd from UW Grassland 2.0, Mark Shepard CEO from Forest Agriculture Enterprises, LLC and Dr. Nicole Tautges from the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute about how perennial plants fit into the larger landscape of natural climate solutions.

Can't join in person? Join us on zoom