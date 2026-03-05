media release: Middle Eastern North African Heritage Month Planning Collective Presents the 2026 Keynote:

Ahmed Badr is an Iraqi-American author, professor, and social entrepreneur working at the intersection of creativity, displacement, and youth empowerment. As a teen, he founded Narratio, an organization that supports, activates, and highlights the creative expression of displaced young people. Ahmed's talk will feature multiple multimedia projects, along with his own personal journey, and will focus on how storytelling can serve as a tool for agency, community-building, and leadership development. The talk will be followed by a moderated Q&A. This event is free and open to the public.

Thank you to our sponsors: Dean of Students | Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History Division of the Arts | Wisconsin School of Business Multicultural Center Wisconsin Alumni Association |Residence Life | English Department

