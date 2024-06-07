AhSa-Ti Nu, Mo Egeston, Soul Impressions

media release: AhSa-Ti Nu, along with the renowned groove theorist Mo Egeston and the dynamic Madison based band, Soul Impressions will set the stage on fire with a captivating live performance.

But this tour is about more than just music - it's a movement. AhSa-Ti Nu is on a mission to spread joy, uplift communities, and shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done to promote equity and safety for those most marginalized.

Partnering with Harmony Bar and Grill, AhSa-Ti Nu, Mo E along with the Soul Impressions will deliver performances that are sure to ignite the feel good vibes. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this transformative experience. Join AhSa-Ti Nu for an unforgettable evening of music.

$10 Cover