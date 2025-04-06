AI and the Corporate World
UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Hear from executives of the nation's largest corporations on how artificial intelligence is changing the business world. Confirmed speakers include:
Shannon Symalla, chief marketing officer at Party City
Alex Castrounis, CEO of WhyOfAI
Michelle Yu, chief executive officer (founder), Josie Inc.
