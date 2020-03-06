AI and Video Games in Education

press release: Advancements in educational video games and machine learning / artificial intelligence have the capacity to transform the way we teach and learn. During this informal lunch event, 3 researchers from UW Madison will share about their work and provide insights into where these fields are heading in the near future.

David Gagnon, Field Day Lab, Wisconsin Center for Education Research, will describe work developing video games that leverage Machine Learning and player log data to better understand how learning is happening, predict future outcomes for learners, and provide real-time interventions.

Robert Nowak, Electrical Computer Engineering, will discuss the definition of Artifical Intelligence though a series of example projects across a range of disciplines.

Bernadette Baker, Dept of Curriculum and Instruction, School of Education, will provide examples of educational deployments of AI-based technologies and consider the opportunities, risks, and ethics related to their uptake.

Lunch will be Provided. This event is Free and Open to the public.

Want to learn more about how this lunch fits into the bigger picture? See the Game Dashboard Desgin Fellowship at https://fielddaylab.wisc.edu/fellowships/

Sponsored by Field Day Lab and PLACE at University of Wisconsin - Madison and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.