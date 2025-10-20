AI: Beyond the Headlines

media release: 7th Floor, Seminar Room, Morgridge Hall, 1205 University Avenue, Madison WI 53706

Every day brings new AI headlines—spectacular promises, dire warnings, and billion-dollar bets. But what’s real, what’s rumor, and who’s truly profiting?

Part of the 2025 Business Journalist in Residence program, this event features Deepa Seetharaman, Reuters tech correspondent, moderating a panel of UW experts for a reality check on artificial intelligence. The conversation will move past the hype to explore the ground truth of AI: how it’s being implemented in business, where it’s falling short, and what its future might really hold.

Panelists:

Deepa Seetharaman, Reuters

Matt Seitz, Director of the AI Hub for Business, Wisconsin School of Business

Daniel Bauer, Senior Associate Dean of Programs, Professor of Risk and Insurance, Wisconsin School of Business

Dan Olszewski, Goldberg Family Director of the Weinert Center for Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business

What are we talking about?

How AI systems are trained—and where they fall short

The transfer of human expertise into models: risks of replacement or misrepresentation

AI’s business outcomes: successes, failures, and who profits

The potential “AI bubble” and long-term economic prospects

Implications for jobs, management, and organizations

How AI is being used meaningfully in business and research at WSB

This event is free and open to all—faculty, staff, students, and the public.