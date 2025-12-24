AI for Entrepreneurs: Build and Grow Your Own Business
Madison College-Commercial Avenue Campus 2125 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: 3/4-4/15, Wednesdays, 6-8:30 PM, Madison Area Technical College - Commercial Avenue Campus
This course is open to adults of all ages and backgrounds, with no prerequisites or age requirements. It's designed for people responding to a changing job market by building skills, businesses, or leadership capacity in the community.
Info
Madison College-Commercial Avenue Campus 2125 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars