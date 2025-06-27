AI and Society: Community Impacts and New Directions

media release: This interactive workshop offers a comprehensive exploration of artificial intelligence (AI) and its wide-reaching impact across various sectors, with a focus on how these advancements intersect with education, ethics, and community well-being. As AI rapidly reshapes industries from healthcare to journalism and the arts, it’s important for educators, community organizations, and local businesses to consider how these changes affect long-term resilience and everyday life in communities across Wisconsin.

Sessions will explore key areas such as:

AI and Society: Investigating bias, privacy concerns, and the broader social impacts of AI systems.

AI in Education: Practical applications and challenges in integrating AI tools into K-14 classrooms, and how AI is shaping the future of learning.

Sustainability and AI: Examining the environmental footprint of AI technologies and exploring opportunities for sustainable tech practices.

AI in Healthcare: Innovations in AI that are transforming healthcare, improving patient outcomes, and shaping the future of health care systems.

AI in the Arts and Journalism: How AI is influencing creative industries and media, with a focus on creative process, authenticity, and innovation.

Business Integration: A deeper look at the ways AI drives business practices at the local and global levels, and how AI impacts global economies.

Our goal is to engage educators, business leaders, and community partners in meaningful conversations. This workshop offers tools, knowledge, and a network of experts to explore how AI can be used responsibly and effectively in education, business, and beyond.

All meals are included in your $30 registration fee including a special group dinner.

Attendees will also receive a FREE copy of Atlas of AI by Kate Crawford.

Complimentary accomodation may be available for Friday, June 27, for attendees who live at least an hour outside of Madison.

Find out more and register here: https://wirc.international.wisc.edu/ai-and-society/