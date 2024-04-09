How AI is Taking Weather Forecasting and Climate Modeling by Storm

media release: Dr. Chris Bretherton, Senior Director of Climate Modeling at the Allen Institute for AI, will discuss how AI is on track to become a backbone of weather and climate modeling, saving time and money and making reliable, customized, local climate change information much more broadly accessible to the interested public.

13th Annual Leonard Robock Lecture, sponsored by the UW–Madison Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. Free and open to the public. A reception with refreshments and appetizers will follow the talk.