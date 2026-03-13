AI & the Workforce

media release: Join the Data Science Institute and the Digital Scholarship Hub on March 17 and 18 for a series of presentations addressing the impact of AI on the job market, careers, and mentoring student research.

Tuesday, March 17, DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building

2-3:15pm: Realities of the Labor Market: What the Data Tell Us: Recent reporting has painted a dire picture of the state of the labor market, pointing to an impossible job market and warning of a coming AI “tsunami” of job loss. To some extent, this is reflected in recent jobs data, but the reality is often more nuanced than the reporting around it. In this session we’ll discuss some of the data-based realities of today’s labor market. Speakers will share recent statistics and analyses highlighting the impact of AI on the national and state-level job market.

Presenters:

Lee Tucker, economist with the Center for Economic Studies at the U.S. Census Bureau

Matt Kures, distinguished community economic development specialist at the UW-Madison Division of Extension Community Development Institute

Moderator: Devin Kennedy, assistant professor of history and Evelyn and Herbert Howe-Bascom Professor of Integrated Liberal Studies

3:15-4pm: Refreshment break

4-5pm: Planning for Your Career in the Age of AI: A Panel Discussion: AI has injected a tremendous amount of uncertainty into the job market. Which careers are the most vulnerable, particularly at the entry level? What’s a “safe” major? What kinds of skills and experiences, in addition to coursework, will help students stand out as a strong candidate in a challenging hiring environment? How is AI changing the way we find and apply for jobs? In this session, we’ll bring together panelists from industry and campus to share their thoughts on staying competitive in today’s rapidly changing career landscape.

Panelists:

Zachary Rottier, enterprise data science director, American Family Insurance (invited)

Brandon Salzman, recruiter, Epic

Beth Karabin, graduate program manager, Department of Computer Sciences

Jerry Zhu, professor, computer sciences

Moderator: Anna Haensch, research associate professor, Data Science Institute and Digital Scholarship Hub

March 17 events are open to campus and the public.