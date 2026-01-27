media release: As artificial intelligence increasingly shapes everyday life, leaders across faith, education, and culture are asking deeper questions about responsibility, meaning, and what it means to be human. On March 11, 2026, the AI x Summit will convene pastors, scholars, students, and community members for a one-day, three-session conference examining AI through the lenses of responsibility, humanity, and faith.

The summit runs from 1:30 to 8:00 p.m. and features three distinct sessions. Participants are asked to select the session they plan to attend when registering, allowing organizers to plan for a full and engaging day of learning and dialogue.

AI x Responsibility | 1:30–3:00 p.m.

What does faithfulness look like in this moment?

Artificial intelligence is already influencing sermon preparation, student engagement, and administrative work in churches and ministries. This session features Thomas Osborn, founder of DiscipleIQ and co-founder of AI & Faith. Osborn will guide a practical and thoughtful conversation on how AI can serve ministry while remaining grounded in Christian wisdom, spiritual discernment, and ethical responsibility.

Designed for pastors, campus ministers, lay leaders, and all who care about the future of the Church, this session will explore both the opportunities and limitations of emerging technologies—and the spiritual guardrails needed to guide their use.

AI x Humanity | 3:30–4:45 p.m.

How should artificial intelligence shape our understanding of what it means to be human?

As AI technologies advance rapidly, their ethical, cultural, and social implications demand careful reflection. This public panel will feature experts in philosophy, history, communications, and ethics from the Center for Humanistic Inquiry into AI and Uncertainty at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Through moderated discussion and audience Q&A, panelists will explore not only what AI can do, but what it should do—inviting communities to engage these technologies with insight, care, and moral imagination.

AI x Faith | 6:30–8:00 p.m.

What happens when machines begin to speak, respond, and even “care” as we do?

The summit concludes with an evening lecture by Noreen Herzfeld, theologian and computer scientist, and author of The Artifice of Intelligence. Drawing on decades of scholarship and real-world examples—from chatbots to care robots—Herzfeld will examine how AI challenges Christian understandings of human uniqueness, embodiment, relationship, and the image of God.

Rather than focusing on whether machines can truly think or feel, Herzfeld reframes the conversation around the core commitments of Christian faith: love of neighbor, responsibility, and what it means to remain human in a technologically mediated world.

Event Details

AI x Summit

Date: March 11, 2026

Time: 1:30–8:00 p.m.

Format: Three sessions, one summit. FREE.

Registration: Participants select their session when registering

The AI x Summit invites thoughtful engagement with one of the most consequential developments of our time—bringing together faith, scholarship, and public conversation to discern how artificial intelligence might be shaped for the good of humanity and the flourishing of communities.