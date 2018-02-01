press release:

Join us for an opening reception for the works of Aida Ebrahimi displayed at Black Locust Cafe the month of February and March 2018. **Previously we were doing an opening every month, we will begin doing every other month for 2018.

Artist Biography:

Aida Ebrahimi is a photographer using both digital and 35mm cameras. Ebrahimi was born in Tehran, Iran and is currently studying Environmental Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her current photographic series highlights the presence of humans in nature and the mark they leave behind.

Artist Statement:

The photography series Complete Diagnosis and Repair is comprised of five chapters, each highlighting the presence of humans in nature and the mark they leave behind. The subseries capture different elements of natural or manmade landscape and pairs them with a specific distortion. This collection of silver gelatin prints is altered through bleaching and scratching the surface of the print, as well as etching of the negative. The different methods of manipulation enhance each individual image to augment the battle between the two elements.