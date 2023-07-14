Aidan McCluskey, Raegan Niemala, Joshua Buckhaulter, Aaron Clark, Noah Mailloux

× Expand courtesy Aidan McCluskey Aidan McCluskey and some festive plant life. Aidan McCluskey

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's funniest headlined by AIDAN MCCLUSKEY:

At 19 years old, Aidan McCluskey gave up on his associate's degree and began his comedy career. Four months after his first open mic, he won Acme's Funniest Person Contest, becoming the youngest winner in the contest's history. After taking a short sabbatical to join a pyramid scheme in Las Vegas, Aidan returned to Minneapolis in 2021 and quickly rose to the top of the local scene. He is now a regular at Acme Comedy Company and The House of Comedy. He's since featured for headliners such as Sean Patton, Michael Rapaport, and tours with Nick Mullen. He's been a guest on the Adam Friedland Show and hosts his own semi-regular podcast, Smoke Show. You can find him headlining a random bar in the middle of nowhere.

With stand-up performances by: Aidan McCluskey, Raegan Niemala, Joshua Buckhaulter, Aaron Clark

H﻿osted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 8 PM; show starts at 9PM, Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6.

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite -- no additional fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

R﻿SVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1246295829338640

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.