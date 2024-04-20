Aidan Sweet Isintu Foundation Fundraiser

media release: Join us in a cause worth fighting for.

You are invited to the Aidan Sweet Isintu Foundation spring fundraiser, held in honor of Aidan’s 21st birthday, and in memory of his beautiful spirit.

Savor an evening of South African sippables, six courses of delectable canapés, and a silent auction of exotic gifts.

Our fundraising focus is Madison’s smallest non-profit recovery center, which routinely operates at a loss. Its special mission is to serve people with substance use disorder who lack private health insurance.

Funding this gap secures life-saving, local treatment for those who have the fewest options. It brings more Madison teens and young adults to treatment, recovery and hope.

Saturday, April 20, 6:00 – 9:00 pm, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks building.

COST: Follow your heart!

Purchase Tickets

Donate Without Attending