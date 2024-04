Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Aiden Trinkner Master’s Percussion Recital

Aiden Trinkner, percussion

Bradley Fremder, percussion

Alissa Freeman, piano

……

Program

Chaconne from Partita for Violin No. 2 J.S. Bach (1685-1750)

Time Curve Preludes William Duckworth (1943-2012)

Prelude XVII

Prelude VI

Muisca John Psathas (b. 1966)

Mvt. I

Six Japanese Gardens Kaija Saariaho (1952-2023)

Concerto for Vibraphone Nathan Daughtrey (b. 1975)