press release: Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin Program in Creative Writing, this edition of Wisconsin Wednesdays features former UW Writing Fellow, Aimee Nezhukumatathil for her debut work of nonfiction--a collection of essays about the natural world, and the way its inhabitants can teach, support, and inspire us. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-world-of-wonders.