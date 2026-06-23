Ain't That America: John Mellencamp Tribute

media release:

“Oh yeah, life goes on. Long after the thrill of living is gone!”

Join us for an evening of driving guitars, catchy melodies, and a raspy, earnest vocal style courtesy of Ain’t That America: a tribute to John Mellencamp as they take the Opera House stage on Friday, October 9, at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Advance tickets are $25 for the balcony, $35 for the lower level, and $50 for the first two rows and box seats (plus taxes and fees). Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Friends of the MPOH can purchase tickets on July 1 at 8:00 am; the general public can purchase tickets on July 15 at 8:00 am.

On July 4th, 1992, a 15-year-old Eric Reese stumbled onto Ain’t That America: A July 4th Celebration with John Mellencamp on ABC, and a lifelong obsession was born. After 20 years producing hundreds of live events through his company Loud and Clear Productions, Eric stepped out of the shadows to create the show he always wanted to make. Ain’t That America is the nation’s most elaborate and accurate live tribute to

John Mellencamp, pairing all the timeless hits with quality sound, lighting, and video to tell the full story of JM’s music and art. The audience will R.O.C.K. in the USA through “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” “Pink Houses,” “Cherry Bomb,” and many more.

Bringing John Mellencamp to the Opera House stage, one iconic anthem at a time!