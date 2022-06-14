× Expand Matthew Murphy "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" will make its Madison premiere in June 2022 as part of the Broadway at Overture series. Left to right: Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Saint Aubyn and E. Clayton Cornelious.

7:30 pm on 6/14-16, 8 pm on 6/17, 2 & 8 pm on 6/18 and 1 & 6:30 pm, 6/19.

press release: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts, creating an amazing 42 Top 10 hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain’t Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and so many more.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), Ain’t Too Proud launches their first national tour to over 50 cities across America.

