media release: Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and join us for a free movie in the park!

Movie: Air Bud (1997) PG 1h 38m

Showtime: 6:30pm

This movie showing is part of the Parks Alive program. Parks Alive is 5 - 7pm.

The city of Madison Parks Division launched Movies with Madison Parks in harmony with the city's Neighborhood Resource Teams (NRTs). Sina Davis, from the Allied Drive Neighborhood, provided the spark and served as the catalyst and key advocate of the program's development. In July 2019, just before her passing, the Movies in the Park program was named in her honor.

Learn more about Sina Davis in the Madison365 story: Sina Davis, A True Champion of the Allied Drive Neighborhood, Passes Away.