Air Conditioner

media release: Angola | 2020 | DCP | 73 min. | Portuguese with English subtitles

Director: Fradique

Cast: José Kiteculo, David Caracol, Filomena Manuel

Chaos erupts in a sweltering Luanda when air-conditioning units inexplicably detach from walls and plummet to the ground, causing mayhem and mystery. Amid this bizarre crisis, the easygoing security guard Matacedo embarks on a surreal quest to retrieve a broken A/C unit for a demanding boss, encountering quirky characters and learning to communicate telepathically along the way. Anchored in the vibrant everyday life of the city, director Fradique’s film poetically blends supernatural oddities with mundanity. The original jazz score is by internationally-renowned musician Aline Frazao. Presented with the support of UW-Madison’s African Studies Program and Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies Program (LACIS).

