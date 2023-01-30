media release: Shred with us at the Air Guitar Summit! Monday, Jan 30, High Noon Saloon, 7:00pm | Free to public.

To celebrate the opening of Airness later this month, Forward Theater Company is hosting our very own Air Guitar Summit! This heavy metal hootenanny will feature rock n' roll trivia, an air guitar workshop hosted by our very own Nadja Simmonds, and a bevvy of rock-inspired prizes. Free face melting and fun for everyone.