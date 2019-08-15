AIR Maker Mingle
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: AIR is on the road and hoping to connect with producers in Madison!
Whether you are a working independent producer or you've always been curious about podcasting, this event is for you. Connect with other makers, find collaborators for a project, or just hang with us.
People of all experience levels are welcome to join us for some good audio conversation and snacks.
