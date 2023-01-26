Shows at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 2/4 & 11.

media release: By Chelsea Marcantel; directed by Molly Rhode. Wisconsin Premiere.

When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next national champion, she discovers that there’s more to this art form than playing pretend - it’s about finding yourself in your favorite songs, and performing with raw joy. Will Nina be able to let go and set herself free onstage?

Following Nina’s quest to shred or be shredded, Airness is an exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside us.

"The most fun you will have at the theater this year … to call this play a ‘crowd pleaser’ is a drastic understatement." - Insider Louisville