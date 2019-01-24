press release: Benefit for the International Crane Foundation and Al. Ringling Theater, “Ajijaak on Turtle Island” is a contemporary artistic spectacle that invites theatergoers to follow Ajijaak, a young whooping crane separated from her parents, tracing her first migratory journey alone through the richness of indigenous culture and themes of survival and perseverance in a luscious demonstration of the tender interconnectivity of all living things. Co-director Heather Henson, daughter of Jim Henson, blends puppetry, dance and kiting with evocative sound and light effects to create immersive, interactive presentations that engage all of the senses and awaken the soul.

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm, Thursday, January 24 and Friday, January 25, Al. Ringling Theater 136 4th Avenue Baraboo, WI 53913

Ticket price: $55 and $75 for main floor seats. Full boxes also are available and include a private reception, with a meet and greet following the performance.

Contact: Al. Ringling Theatre box office, http://www.alringling.org/ tickets, 136 Fourth Avenue, Baraboo, Wisconsin, and by phone at 608-356-8864.

International Crane Foundation, www.savingcranes.org, E11376 Shady Lane Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin, and by phone at 608-356-9462 ext. 120.