media release: It may be dark and cold outside, but the vibes are nice and cozy at Muse at MMoCA. Take the long way home after work for the most creative happy hour in town. Head up to the Rooftop Lounge for an inspired cocktail, or if you’re participating in Dry January, treat yourself to an artisanal mocktail. Let the curated set by DJ AK Stan, inspired by the exhibitions, paint you a sonic landscape, then wander the galleries yourself. Or don’t, there’s no wrong way to find your muse at MMoCA.