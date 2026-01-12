7 pm on 4/30 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 5/1-2. $54-$36.50.

media release: Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor. His career took off with many television shows including MTV’s “Wild’n Out,” Netflix’s “Brown Nation,” and HBO’s “The Leftovers” After finding success in TV, he pivoted his focus toward the now hugely successful podcast “Flagrant,” co-created with fellow comedian and good friend, Andrew Schulz. Then he moved his attention to his stand up comedy career. His comedy specials and clips have amassed almost 2 BILLION total views on YouTube alone. His newest Special, “Gaslit”, released in 2024, is already over 6 million views. Aside from stand up, look for Akaash in “#1 Happy Family USA”, a Hulu series created by Ramy Youssef. For more go to Akaash’s website and follow Akaash on Instagram.