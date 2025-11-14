DJs AKStan, I Am Bo
to
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and mocktails while groovin' to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens. $12.
Tickets will go on sale January 5.
If Cocktails in the Conservatory sells out, Olbrich does not maintain a wait list or reply to inquiries asking if exceptions can be made for additional ticket sales. We appreciate your understanding.
Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door
- 1st Time Slot - 6:45 - 8:45 PM (lobby doors open at 6:30 PM)
- Intermission - 8:45-9 PM - Conservatory is cleared for second time slot.
- 2nd Time Slot - 9-11 PM
- Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot
- Guests must exit the conservatory at the conclusion each time slot (8:45 PM & 11PM)
- Wanna stay for the whole event - purchase entry for both time slots
- Bar stations are available both inside the Conservatory and in the Commons (a large room off of the lobby that will house the waiting line if necessary)
- Must be 21 to attend
- If Cocktails in the Conservatory sells out, Olbrich does not maintain a wait list or reply to inquiries asking if exceptions can be made for additional ticket sales. We appreciate your understanding.
- Tickets are non-refundable.